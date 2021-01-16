 Skip to main content
Authorities seek 3 men who escaped from Iron County Jail by removing block from cell wall
Authorities seek 3 men who escaped from Iron County Jail by removing block from cell wall

Three escape from Iron County jail
Ironton Police Department

Three men are being sought after they escaped from the Iron County Jail, the Ironton police department said in a news release. The men were armed, the release said.

They escaped at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday after removing a large block from the wall of the cell, according to Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett.

Being sought are:

• Tracy Brown, 57, white, 5 feet-9 inches, green eyes, salt and pepper hair, balding on top. He was last known to be dressed in a black and white jumpsuit.

• Dwight Abernathie, 36, white, 6 feet,-1 inch, blue eyes, red hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

• Samuel Gillam, 35, white, 5 feet-6 inches, blue eyes, brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants.

The release said authorities do not know which direction they headed when they escaped. No additional information was available Saturday morning.

Anyone who sees the men or who has information about their location is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.

