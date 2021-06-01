 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help in identifying body of man found in Ste. Genevieve County
Authorities seek help in identifying body of man found in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide whose body was found Saturday.

The body of a man was found by sheriff's deputies in a ditch at the north end of the county, near Interstate 55. Deputies responded to the scene after a call reporting a possible body.

The victim appears to be a Black man about 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old, sheriff's officials said in a news release. He had a number of tattoos.

Body found in Ste. Genevieve County

Sheriff's officials in Ste. Genevieve County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found in a ditch near Interstate 55 on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The photo shows one of the tattoos found on the man. Photo courtesy of Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office

An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

Anyone who may recognize the tattoos and can possibly identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office and ask for the detective bureau at (573) 883-5820.

