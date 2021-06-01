Authorities seek help in identifying body of man found in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide whose body was found Saturday.

The body of a man was found by sheriff's deputies in a ditch at the north end of the county, near Interstate 55. Deputies responded to the scene after a call reporting a possible body.

The victim appears to be a Black man about 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old, sheriff's officials said in a news release. He had a number of tattoos.

An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

Anyone who may recognize the tattoos and can possibly identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office and ask for the detective bureau at (573) 883-5820.

