Authorities seek help in identifying body of man found in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide whose body was found Saturday.
The body of a man was found by sheriff's deputies in a ditch at the north end of the county, near Interstate 55. Deputies responded to the scene after a call reporting a possible body.
The victim appears to be a Black man about 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old, sheriff's officials said in a news release. He had a number of tattoos.
An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.
Anyone who may recognize the tattoos and can possibly identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office and ask for the detective bureau at (573) 883-5820.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.