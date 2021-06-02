 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities working to ID woman found dead inside Jefferson County home after police shootout
0 comments

Authorities working to ID woman found dead inside Jefferson County home after police shootout

{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO — Authorities are trying to identify a woman found dead last week inside a Jefferson County home after a police shootout.

The woman was found in the 8000 block of Lake Drive, in the Cedar Hill area, after police shot and killed Anthony Legens, 36, following a lengthy shootout.

Anthony Legens

Anthony Legens, 36, was killed by Jefferson County deputies in a shootout near Cedar Hill on Friday, May 29, 2021.

She had been dead for several days before the shootout, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. Authorities are using dental records to try to identify her. 

Police said Legens shot at police while SWAT team members were outside the home executing a search warrant related to missing person Jerry Crew, 36. 

Jerry Crew

As of June 2, Jerry Crew is still missing. Police believe he may be the victim of foul play.

Crew lived with Legens at the home on Lake Drive, the sheriff said, and authorities suspect Crew's disappearance may be foul play. 

A sheriff's deputy was injured in the shootout. Police said Wednesday the deputy is in serious but stable condition. Police have not identified the deputy. 

Crew is still missing, police say. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss the pandemic’s effect on their pets

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports