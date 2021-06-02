Authorities working to ID woman found dead inside Jefferson County home after police shootout

HILLSBORO — Authorities are trying to identify a woman found dead last week inside a Jefferson County home after a police shootout.

The woman was found in the 8000 block of Lake Drive, in the Cedar Hill area, after police shot and killed Anthony Legens, 36, following a lengthy shootout.

She had been dead for several days before the shootout, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. Authorities are using dental records to try to identify her.

Police said Legens shot at police while SWAT team members were outside the home executing a search warrant related to missing person Jerry Crew, 36.

Crew lived with Legens at the home on Lake Drive, the sheriff said, and authorities suspect Crew's disappearance may be foul play.

A sheriff's deputy was injured in the shootout. Police said Wednesday the deputy is in serious but stable condition. Police have not identified the deputy.

Crew is still missing, police say.

