Auto wreck kills 18-year-old in Jersey County

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was killed in Jersey County on Wednesday when his car struck a tree.
David J. Carroll, of Jerseyville, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger about 5:15 p.m. when he ran off the road and struck the tree at a curve on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road.
Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any additional information on the crash Thursday.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
