macro app_customProperties(); if cms.url.path|startswith '/sports/baseball'; return cms.url('path':'/nowapp_baseball').custom; end; foreach cms.url('path':'/').children as child; if child.skin == 'flex-now-app' then return child.custom; end; end; Auto wreck kills 18-year-old in Jersey County | Law and order | stltoday.com
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auto wreck kills 18-year-old in Jersey County
0 comments

Auto wreck kills 18-year-old in Jersey County

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was killed in Jersey County on Wednesday when his car struck a tree. 

David J. Carroll, of Jerseyville, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger about 5:15 p.m. when he ran off the road and struck the tree at a curve on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police did not release any additional information on the crash Thursday. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports