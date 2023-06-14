ST. LOUIS — An autopsy determined that a man found dead in St. Louis over the weekend had been fatally shot in the nose, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Ronnell Gray, 27, of the 1500 block of Cove Lane in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County.

Gray was found about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 8800 block of Northcrest Lane. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

Investigators didn't know what caused the man's death until an autopsy was performed.

The case is being handled as a homicide. Police have no suspects.