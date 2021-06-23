Autopsy: Man found dead in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton had drowned

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with police announcing that the man drowned.

CLAYTON — The body of a man was found in water at a Clayton park Monday evening, police said.

Officers found the body partially submerged in a pond at Shaw Park just before 8 p.m., authorities said. Police on Wednesday said an autopsy has determined the man drowned.

The man, who was in his 20s, has not been identified. Police do not suspect foul play in his death.

The pond was drained Tuesday in an effort to find any personal items or identifying information, police said, but nothing was found.

It was the 12th water-related death in the St. Louis area this year, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. There were 12 water-related deaths in the area in all of 2020. At least 40 people have drowned or died in boating accidents statewide this year.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.