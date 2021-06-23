 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Autopsy: Man found dead in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton had drowned
0 comments

Autopsy: Man found dead in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton had drowned

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with police announcing that the man drowned.

CLAYTON — The body of a man was found in water at a Clayton park Monday evening, police said.

Officers found the body partially submerged in a pond at Shaw Park just before 8 p.m., authorities said. Police on Wednesday said an autopsy has determined the man drowned.

The man, who was in his 20s, has not been identified. Police do not suspect foul play in his death.

The pond was drained Tuesday in an effort to find any personal items or identifying information, police said, but nothing was found.

It was the 12th water-related death in the St. Louis area this year, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. There were 12 water-related deaths in the area in all of 2020. At least 40 people have drowned or died in boating accidents statewide this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page discusses importance of vaccination in view of Delta variant

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports