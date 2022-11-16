Autopsy: Teacher, student killed in St. Louis school shooting were each shot once

ST. LOUIS — The student and teacher killed last month in a south St. Louis school shooting were each shot one time by the gunman's high-velocity rifle, St. Louis chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Graham said Wednesday.

Sophomore Alexzandria Bell, 15, was shot by one bullet in the Oct. 24 attack but had gunshot injuries to her forearm and the left side of her chest, Graham said. The shot didn't kill her instantly, Graham said, but she died "reasonably quickly" inside the school.

Physical education and health teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, was shot once in the abdomen, Graham said. Kuczka died at a hospital. What the autopsies didn't reveal, Graham added, is how far the gunman was from the victims when they were hit.

Orlando Harris, 19, broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience armed with an AR-15 rifle. He killed two people and injured seven others, including four who were shot. The two-school campus is at Arsenal Street and South Kingshighway, near Tower Grove Park.

Police quickly confronted Harris in a third-floor classroom and killed him in a flurry of shots. No officers were injured.

An assistant St. Louis medical examiner performed the autopsies on Alexzandria and Kuczka, under Graham's supervision, and Graham himself performed the autopsy on Harris.

Harris was shot "several times by bullets or pieces of bullets" that had been fired by police officers inside the school, Graham said. Harris' injuries were widespread, but were primarily on his left side, Graham said.

Rounds from high-velocity, AR-style weapons "are fairly small caliber but the bullet is traveling in excess of 2,000 feet per second, whereas with a handgun, bullets are usually heavier but slower," Graham said. "With a high-velocity round, you have a greater chance of doing more damage," Graham said.

Shots fired by police were from a handgun and rifles. Eight officers fired shots at Harris that day, according to a summary provided by St. Louis police.

Graham said he can't say exactly how many times Harris was shot because of the type of rifle ammunition police used. It was designed to break apart on impact, Graham said.

"The ammunition is designed to shatter when it hits anything, so if you miss it doesn't go through a couple of walls and kill somebody in (another) room," Graham said. "Some bullets may hit the walls, some bullets may hit the floor and they shatter."

Graham added: "So those little tiny pieces of metal from the shattering hit him, and it's not just a single bullet hitting" Harris.

Sgt. Charles Wall of the St. Louis Police Department confirmed, "The ammunition utilized in our patrol rifles will fragment upon impact."

Harris, meanwhile, was using standard ammunition, Graham said.

Graham said the final medical examiner's report will be released once toxicology results are in. That typically takes four to six weeks, Graham said. Toxicology tests look for the presence of drugs and are part of routine examinations of suspects as well as crime victims.

Harris came to the school armed with about 600 rounds of ammunition. Wall, the police spokesman, said the department is still working to determine exactly how many shots were fired by police and Harris that day.