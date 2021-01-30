Avoid westbound I-44 west of I-270, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Just one westbound lane of Interstate 44 west of Interstate 70 is open this morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-44, St. Louis County police said.

An alternate route is "strongly suggested" to avoid the traffic backup in the area.

Missouri Department of Transportation said the accident scene probably won't be cleared until around 12:30 p.m. today. One of the department's traffic cameras shows the site.