ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday arrested an axe-wielding man outside a downtown Dollar General store after they say he threatened employees and stole food.
The 42-year-old man walked into the Dollar General, at 622 Washington Ave., around 1:45 p.m., police said. He was carrying an axe and told employees to stay away from him.
Officers said the man then took some food and waved the axe around "in a violent manner" when he tried to leave but was confronted by the store's security.
He left the store and was arrested by police who had been called to the store.
