Baby boy shot in arm in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A baby boy was rushed to the hospital Friday after he was shot in north St. Louis, authorities said.
The boy, believed to be younger than a year, was shot in the arm about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, off Page Boulevard.
Police officer Michelle Woodling said officers took the boy to the hospital. She had no immediate information on the infant's condition.
Woodling did not release details on how the boy was shot. The scene is on the border between the Hamilton Heights neighborhood and the West End.
The child is the latest to be injured in gunfire in the St. Louis area.
On Wednesday night, 14-year-old Victrail Mora was fatally shot in front of his mother’s home in the 2800 block of Gamble Street in St. Louis. Victrail is one of 15 juveniles killed so far this year in the city, according to police. In all of last year, 13 children died by homicide in the city.
Hours after Victrail’s death, a 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the O'Fallon neighborhood in what police believe was an accident.
Other recent examples of young victims include the killing of a 17-year-old in a double shooting in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood on July 27, and the shooting injury of a 16-year-old boy in Tower Grove South two days earlier.
Another teen was shot and killed at a McDonald’s near downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, although he was a 19-year-old and isn’t considered a juvenile, which St. Louis police identify as those 17 and younger.
In St. Louis County, a 13-year-old in Northwoods died late Thursday from a gunshot wound. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.