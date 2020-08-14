Baby boy shot in arm in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A baby boy was rushed to the hospital Friday after he was shot in north St. Louis, authorities said.

The boy, believed to be younger than a year, was shot in the arm about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, off Page Boulevard.

Police officer Michelle Woodling said officers took the boy to the hospital. She had no immediate information on the infant's condition.

Woodling did not release details on how the boy was shot. The scene is on the border between the Hamilton Heights neighborhood and the West End.

The child is the latest to be injured in gunfire in the St. Louis area.

On Wednesday night, 14-year-old Victrail Mora was fatally shot in front of his mother’s home in the 2800 block of Gamble Street in St. Louis. Victrail is one of 15 juveniles killed so far this year in the city, according to police. In all of last year, 13 children died by homicide in the city.

Hours after Victrail’s death, a 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the O'Fallon neighborhood in what police believe was an accident.