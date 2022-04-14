 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby safe, father in custody in Ferguson after Amber Alert

FERGUSON — A 13-month-old girl from Ferguson is safe and her father is in police custody after an Amber Alert on Wednesday night.

The father, 33, could face charges of kidnapping and other crimes. The child is unhurt.

Police canceled the alert early Thursday. Police had said that Jalanah Gilliam was taken from the 10800 block of West Florissant Road about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the father was suspected of assaulting the child's mother. As police were searching for the man, he brought the baby to police and surrendered to authorities.

