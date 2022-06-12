Baby shot during attempted carjacking in north St. Louis stable after surgery, police say

ST. LOUIS — A baby shot in an attempted carjacking in the city's Fairground neighborhood Friday night has survived after undergoing surgery.

St. Louis police responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday and found a 1-year-old girl shot in the head near the 4100 block of Pleasant Street, just east of Fairground Park. The girl was taken to a hospital in unstable condition, but after surgery her condition was upgraded to stable. She remains in critical condition and homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said Sunday.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was found in a nearby home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident appears to have happened after the suspect tried to carjack a 29-year-old woman, police said. The woman was not injured and police said it wasn't clear how the man had been shot.

Some 50 children have been shot in the region this year, according to Post-Dispatch records.

