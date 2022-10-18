Babysitter who burned Webster Groves toddler in scalding hot bath pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A longtime babysitter for a Webster Groves family pleaded guilty Monday to severely burning a toddler in scalding hot bath water.

Mindy Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, was convicted of second-degree assault after she admitted to scalding the 23-month-old boy she was watching in a bath, leading to severe burns to the child's feet.

Kammer was a regular babysitter for the child before the incident on April 7, 2018, at a home in the 300 block of West Pacific in Webster Groves.

She admitted to prosecutors that when the child cried and tried to climb out of the bath, she kept him in the water because she thought he was only throwing a tantrum, according to a statement from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.

The child's mother told the Post-Dispatch in an interview that the plea ends years of waiting for her family. She, along with the child's father, grandmother and step-mom, read victim impact statements in court Monday.

The Post-Dispatch does not publicly identify victims of assault.

"It's vindicating to know we all stood together on his behalf to give him justice," the mother said in an interview Tuesday. "This has been a very long and traumatizing chapter. I still recoil from hot water to this day, but we're happy to move on from this the best we can."

In her victim impact statement, the mother said Kammer held her son "down to suffer in excruciatingly hot water and disregarded his cries for help. His skin melted off his legs, and for weeks on end, he had to endure multiple treatments to recuperate.”

The child's father in his statement said: “Mindy, since the moment you burned my son’s skin, you have done nothing but try to save your own."

The father wrote that Kammer "minimized the extent of his injuries over text messages, suggesting, ‘it wasn’t a big deal.'"

He continued that her "inaction resulted in delaying medical care, prolonging his pain, and putting an already at-risk child at greater risk.”

The boy's mother filed a civil suit in the case in March.

The night of the incident, the suit claims Kammer texted the mother: "All is okay but I burned (name's) feet. ... He is eating and happy and I don't want to ruin ur night but I had to tell u."

Kammer, according to the suit, went on to say: "I did it accidentally in the tub (I) didn't know the water was on that hot!"

The child required surgery for second-degree burns and extensive therapy, according to the suit.

Kammer is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16. The sentence could range from one day in jail up to seven years in prison for the Class D felony.