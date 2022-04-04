Bail agent accused of St. Peters kidnapping arrested again

A bail bond agent from Louisiana charged with kidnapping a woman in St. Peters has been accused of violating the conditions of his release from jail by continuing to hunt fugitives.

Wayne Lozier Jr., 43, was arrested last week in Louisiana after he was accused of arresting two fugitives. For the second arrest, Lozier traveled outside the eastern district of Louisiana without permission, court documents say.

Lozier's lawyer couldn't be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Lozier and his partner, Jody L. Sullivan, were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in June on kidnapping conspiracy charges.

Police reports obtained by the Post-Dispatch accuse Lozier and Sullivan of taking a woman, identified only as "R.H." in court documents, from the St. Peters home of her friend when they were not authorized to operate in Missouri and without notifying St. Peters police.

At the Flying J truck stop in Sullivan, R.H. asked the clerk and customers to call the police before she was shocked with a Taser, kicked and punched and then dragged to the bail agents' car, reports say.

Lozier later refused instructions from St. Peters police Patrolman Jeffrey Atkins to return R.H., reports say.

Prosecutors added a kidnapping charge against Lozier and Sullivan on March 2. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.