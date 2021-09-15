Bail agents who grabbed St. Peters woman face federal kidnapping charge

ST. LOUIS — Two bail bond agents from Louisiana who handcuffed and forcibly removed a woman from a St. Peters home and later shocked her with a stun gun during a truck stop struggle have been charged in federal court here with kidnapping.
Wayne Lozier Jr. and Jody Sullivan are also accused in the federal indictment of having someone create a false felony warrant to justify their trip to police.
Lozier and Sullivan pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by Zoom Wednesday. Their lawyer, Ralph Whalen Jr. of New Orleans, declined to comment.
The indictment says that Lozier and Sullivan entered a St. Peters home without consent on May 9, 2019, and found their target, identified only as "R.H.," in the basement. They handcuffed her, "forcefully removed" her from the home and drove away in an SUV, the indictment says.
A short time later, R.H. called her own cellphone, which had been left in the home, and Lozier told a St. Peters police officer who was there that he was taking R.H. to Louisiana on behalf of a bail bondsman from St. Tammany Parish.
Lozier admitted that he was not licensed to operate as a bail bond agent in Missouri, the indictment says, and the officer responded that Lozier was committing "several felony crimes" by not being licensed, entering a home without permission and transporting R.H. across the state lines. The officer told Lozier and Sullivan that they should bring R.H. back.
That same day, a Sullivan Police sergeant was called to the Flying J truck stop in Franklin County. The bail bond agents had been in a violent struggle with R.H. and shocked her with a Taser, the indictment says. Lozier told the sergeant that R.H. had misdemeanor warrants.
A Sullivan police official told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the initial report said two people had shocked a woman with a Taser and were dragging her out of a store. The bail agents appeared to have the appropriate paperwork and said the woman was resisting, police said.
At some point that day, Lozier had someone in Louisiana enter a felony warrant into the National Crime Information Center database to justify jailing R.H., the indictment says. "There was no legal support for entering this felony warrant, as R.H. only had non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants," it says.
Lozier and Sullivan dropped R.H. off at the Hinds County jail, near Interstate 55 and west of Jackson, Mississippi, "under the premise that R.H. had warrants and was going to be extradited to Louisiana," the indictment says. But she was released by the jail six days later with a blanket and a pair of socks.
On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Bodenhausen ordered Lozier to turn over any firearms while under indictment, citing prior arrests that include aggravated battery. Public records and news reports say Lozier was accused of impersonating a police officer while working as a Bourbon Street bouncer and shocking someone with a stun gun in 2017, but the charges were dismissed. Lozier also has a pending aggravated battery case, Bodenhausen said. Bodenhausen said he would not allow Lozier to work as a fugitive recovery agent while the case is pending.