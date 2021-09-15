Bail agents who grabbed St. Peters woman face federal kidnapping charge

That same day, a Sullivan Police sergeant was called to the Flying J truck stop in Franklin County. The bail bond agents had been in a violent struggle with R.H. and shocked her with a Taser, the indictment says. Lozier told the sergeant that R.H. had misdemeanor warrants.

A Sullivan police official told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the initial report said two people had shocked a woman with a Taser and were dragging her out of a store. The bail agents appeared to have the appropriate paperwork and said the woman was resisting, police said.

At some point that day, Lozier had someone in Louisiana enter a felony warrant into the National Crime Information Center database to justify jailing R.H., the indictment says. "There was no legal support for entering this felony warrant, as R.H. only had non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants," it says.

Lozier and Sullivan dropped R.H. off at the Hinds County jail, near Interstate 55 and west of Jackson, Mississippi, "under the premise that R.H. had warrants and was going to be extradited to Louisiana," the indictment says. But she was released by the jail six days later with a blanket and a pair of socks.