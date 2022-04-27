Bail bond agent accused in St. Peters kidnapping is back in jail for carrying a weapon

ST. LOUIS — A bail bond agent from Louisiana charged with kidnapping a woman in St. Peters has violated conditions of his release from jail by carrying a gun, despite a judge's order not to, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

Wayne Lozier Jr., 43, has been held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail for the last week. He was arrested March 31 in the state of Louisiana and brought to Missouri after authorities say he violated conditions of his bail in the federal kidnapping case.

Matthew Martin with the U.S. attorney's office is asking a federal judge here to revoke Lozier's bond and keep him jailed until trial. Lozier's attorney, Ralph Whalen Jr. of New Orleans, said he hopes Lozier can return to Louisiana perhaps under house arrest with an ankle monitor, rather than stay in jail.

Whalen admits Lozier was recently carrying a gun — but it was "essentially a BB gun" that fires rubber pellets, Whalen said. Lozier used it for his work as a bouncer in the French Quarter. Lozier didn't consider it a violation of bail conditions because he didn't consider it a dangerous weapon, Whalen said.

After a half-hour bond revocation hearing Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate John M. Bodenhausen said he hopes to make a decision in a day or two.

Lozier and his partner, Jody L. Sullivan, were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in June on kidnapping conspiracy charges. The case stems from an incident in St. Peters on May 9, 2019.

Police reports accuse Lozier and Sullivan of taking a woman, identified only as "R.H." in court documents, from a St. Peters home when they were not authorized to operate in Missouri and without notifying St. Peters police.

At the Flying J truck stop in Sullivan, R.H. asked the clerk and customers to call the police before she was shocked with a Taser, kicked and punched and then dragged to the bail agents' car, reports say.

Prosecutors added a kidnapping charge against Lozier and Sullivan on March 2. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Martin said Lozier violated multiple conditions Bodenhausen had set for bail: He ventured out of the eastern district of Louisiana for something other than a court appearance. He kept working to hunt fugitives. And he carried a weapon, as shown on a surveillance video Martin shared with the court.

"We don't have one violation, we have admittedly three," Martin said. Lozier is acting as if "the law doesn't apply to him or he's above the law," Martin added.

Martin said Lozier also was wearing a Taser on the front of his belt, "which is also another weapon or destructive device" and would be a clear violation of his condition of bond.

Whalen concedes that Lozier violated the other terms as well. He left the eastern district of Louisiana, but just over a bridge nearby, his attorney said. And he handled the surrender of fugitives because he had no one else to do it, Whalen added.

Having Lozier closer to him in New Orleans would help Whalen prepare for trial, and house arrest would allow Lozier to help his pregnant girlfriend with the birth of their child, he said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.