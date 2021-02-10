Bald eagle found in Washington County dies from bullet wounds; $1K reward offered for tips

Chief Shipman, who’s been at his post since early January, said he never expected a call for assistance like this one, and marveled at how agile the injured raptor was.

“You know how it’s hard to catch a dog or a chicken that keeps getting away from you? It was like that,” he said. “Just when you thought you were in range, it would breeze right past you. Finally, Agent Hall was able to corner it against kind of a cattle fence so he could put a blanket over it.”

Shipman said he was extremely sorry to hear the eagle had to be euthanized.

“Boy, I hate to hear that, it’s one of the most majestic birds, I’ve always admired eagles and to be that close to one, it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Hall expressed a similar sentiment.

“It’s an experience, that’s for sure. Never thought I’d be that close to an eagle in my life. It’s kinda crazy how big they are, their piercing eyes and their awareness even when they’re injured, it just amazes me, they’re an amazing bird,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll get some public cooperation and get some good tips on the Game Thief line so we can track whoever done this.”