Bald eagle found in Washington County dies from bullet wounds; $1K reward offered for tips

The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found Friday — but most likely shot on Feb. 3 or 4 — in southern Washington County. The bird was taken in for surgery but had to be euthanized Saturday due to the extent of its injury.
Anyone with any leads is urged to contact Operation Game Thief with any info at 800-392-1111. If the lead contributes to the case, the tip could come with as much as a $1,000 reward.
The U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi contacted Washington County Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall about 12:30 p.m. on Friday about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Routes C and Z.
“As I approached it, I realized it wasn’t able to fly at all,” Hall said Tuesday afternoon. “Most of the time, the calls I get about injured eagles, they’re actually just sitting there, eating something or hanging out in an open field uninjured. This was the first eagle I’ve ever had to handle, injured.”
Hall said even though the large bird was injured, it was not the easiest to catch.
“I just got a bit of luck and some help from the new Viburnum police chief (Herschel Shipman), for which I’m very thankful,” Hall said. “It still could walk and run fast, still had all of its wits together. Get about 15 or 20 yards from it, it would just take off. I tried to keep it as calm as I could to catch it as safely as possible for everyone, including the animal.”
Chief Shipman, who’s been at his post since early January, said he never expected a call for assistance like this one, and marveled at how agile the injured raptor was.
“You know how it’s hard to catch a dog or a chicken that keeps getting away from you? It was like that,” he said. “Just when you thought you were in range, it would breeze right past you. Finally, Agent Hall was able to corner it against kind of a cattle fence so he could put a blanket over it.”
Shipman said he was extremely sorry to hear the eagle had to be euthanized.
“Boy, I hate to hear that, it’s one of the most majestic birds, I’ve always admired eagles and to be that close to one, it was an experience I’ll never forget.”
Hall expressed a similar sentiment.
“It’s an experience, that’s for sure. Never thought I’d be that close to an eagle in my life. It’s kinda crazy how big they are, their piercing eyes and their awareness even when they’re injured, it just amazes me, they’re an amazing bird,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll get some public cooperation and get some good tips on the Game Thief line so we can track whoever done this.”
Having caught the eagle and quieted it, Hall enclosed it in a large box and drove it to the nonprofit World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, where it became “Patient 35," the 35th bird the sanctuary has taken in this year. The sanctuary specializes in rehabilitating and propagating birds of prey, as well as educating the public about raptors and promoting their conservation.
A sad end
Lauren Young, raptor rehabilitation technician with the sanctuary, said the eagle went into surgery on Saturday to see if the fracture to his right humerus, the upper bone in the wing, could be pinned and fixed. The veterinarian discovered two gunshot wounds through the shoulder where the right wing connected to the torso, and the wing was dislocated and fractured.
“Unfortunately, our veterinarian opened it up to try to position the bone and wings, and found that most of the tissue surrounding that bone was necrotic, it was dead,” she said of the bird’s gangrenous condition. “It wouldn’t have been possible to heal up the shoulder at all. At that time, it was decided to humanely euthanize him.”
