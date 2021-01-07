 Skip to main content
Ballwin drug dealer hid man's body in back yard after fatal overdose, authorities say
Ballwin drug dealer hid man's body in back yard after fatal overdose, authorities say

BALLWIN — A Ballwin man is accused of giving a Lincoln County man a fatal overdose of fentanyl and trying to hide his body, authorities say.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 24, of the 400 block of Terrace Court, was charged Dec. 18 with abandonment of a corpse. He is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

Police and charges say O'Bryan-Adaway supplied Michael A. Conley, 29, with fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in July. After finding Conley dead on July 13, charges say, O'Bryan-Adaway hid Conley's body in the back yard by surrounding it with trash bins and folding chairs. Police say O'Bryan-Adaway did not notify authorities of Conley's death.

Ballwin police were called to the home about 11:15 a.m. on July 13 and found Conley's body covered in a white blanket. Police said Conley's cause of death was fentanyl intoxication. According to a search warrant, O'Bryan-Adaway told investigators that he was Conley's drug dealer. Police seized from the home various pills, needles and other drug paraphernalia.

O'Bryan-Adaway has pending 2017 charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated in St. Charles County. O'Bryan-Adaway did not have a lawyer in the new case. A lawyer representing him in the St. Charles County case could not be reached.

Conley in 2011 received a 90-day jail sentence and probation in a crash in St. Charles County two years before that killed his best friend.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway was charged Dec. 18, 2020, with abandonment of a corpse.
