Ballwin drug dealer hid man's body in back yard after fatal overdose, authorities say

BALLWIN — A Ballwin man is accused of giving a Lincoln County man a fatal overdose of fentanyl and trying to hide his body, authorities say.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 24, of the 400 block of Terrace Court, was charged Dec. 18 with abandonment of a corpse. He is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

Police and charges say O'Bryan-Adaway supplied Michael A. Conley, 29, with fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in July. After finding Conley dead on July 13, charges say, O'Bryan-Adaway hid Conley's body in the back yard by surrounding it with trash bins and folding chairs. Police say O'Bryan-Adaway did not notify authorities of Conley's death.

Ballwin police were called to the home about 11:15 a.m. on July 13 and found Conley's body covered in a white blanket. Police said Conley's cause of death was fentanyl intoxication. According to a search warrant, O'Bryan-Adaway told investigators that he was Conley's drug dealer. Police seized from the home various pills, needles and other drug paraphernalia.