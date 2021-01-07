Ballwin drug dealer hid man's body in back yard after fatal overdose, authorities say

BALLWIN — A Ballwin man is accused of giving a Lincoln County man a fatal overdose of fentanyl and trying to hide his body, authorities say.
Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 24, of the 400 block of Terrace Court, was charged Dec. 18 with abandonment of a corpse. He is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bail.
Police and charges say O'Bryan-Adaway supplied Michael A. Conley, 29, with fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in July. After finding Conley dead on July 13, charges say, O'Bryan-Adaway hid Conley's body in the back yard by surrounding it with trash bins and folding chairs. Police say O'Bryan-Adaway did not notify authorities of Conley's death.
Ballwin police were called to the home about 11:15 a.m. on July 13 and found Conley's body covered in a white blanket. Police said Conley's cause of death was fentanyl intoxication. According to a search warrant, O'Bryan-Adaway told investigators that he was Conley's drug dealer. Police seized from the home various pills, needles and other drug paraphernalia.
O'Bryan-Adaway has pending 2017 charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated in St. Charles County. O'Bryan-Adaway did not have a lawyer in the new case. A lawyer representing him in the St. Charles County case could not be reached.
Conley in 2011 received a 90-day jail sentence and probation in a crash in St. Charles County two years before that killed his best friend.