Ballwin drug dealer sentenced to 4-year term for hiding body after fatal overdose

CLAYTON — A Ballwin man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for hiding a man's body after giving him a fatal overdose of fentanyl.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 25, of the 400 block of Terrace Court, received a four-year term from Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker. O'Bryan-Adaway pleaded guilty Aug 20 to a felony count of abandonment of a corpse.

Police and charging documents said O'Bryan-Adaway supplied Michael A. Conley, 29, with fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in July 2020. After finding Conley dead on July 13, charges said, O'Bryan-Adaway hid Conley's body in the back yard by surrounding it with trash bins and folding chairs, and did not notify authorities.

O'Bryan-Adaway's lawyer could not be reached.

