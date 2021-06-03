Ballwin man accused of stabbing, carjacking man

UNIVERSITY CITY — A Ballwin man is accused of stabbing a man then stealing the man's car after receiving a ride.

Robert Hyink, 27, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action after prosecutors say he stabbed a man in the neck and hand and stole the man's car when he would not give Hyink money.

The victim was giving Hyink a ride on March 15 when Hyink asked for money at Hoyt Drive and Forest Park Parkway, near Washington University. When the man said no, charges say Hyink stabbed him twice in the hand and once in the neck. The man then got out of his car, and Hyink drove the car away, charges say.

Hyink has multiple pending charges for possession of a controlled substance. He lives in the 200 block of Village Meadow Drive.

Hyink was not in custody Thursday evening. His bond will be set at $150,000, cash only, upon capture.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 a month

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.