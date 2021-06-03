 Skip to main content
Ballwin man accused of stabbing, carjacking man
UNIVERSITY CITY — A Ballwin man is accused of stabbing a man then stealing the man's car after receiving a ride. 

Robert Hyink, 27, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action after prosecutors say he stabbed a man in the neck and hand and stole the man's car when he would not give Hyink money. 

The victim was giving Hyink a ride on March 15 when Hyink asked for money at Hoyt Drive and Forest Park Parkway, near Washington University. When the man said no, charges say Hyink stabbed him twice in the hand and once in the neck. The man then got out of his car, and Hyink drove the car away, charges say. 

Hyink has multiple pending charges for possession of a controlled substance. He lives in the 200 block of Village Meadow Drive.

Hyink was not in custody Thursday evening. His bond will be set at $150,000, cash only, upon capture. 

