CHESTERFIELD — A man from Ballwin pleaded guilty to a federal charge Friday and admitted supplying morphine that killed a woman here in 2015, prosecutors said.
Connor Wentz, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to distribution of morphine resulting in death.
After the 19-year-old woman was found unresponsive on Dec. 22, 2015, and later pronounced dead, Chesterfield police learned that Wentz supplied the fatal morphine, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Prosecutors did not identify the teen.
Wentz faces 15 years in prison when sentenced September 3 under an agreement between prosecutors and Wentz' lawyer, prosecutors said.