Ballwin man agrees to 10-year prison term in fatal fentanyl overdose

ST. LOUIS — A Ballwin man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing fentanyl to a man who ingested the drug and died of an overdose.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 26, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that calls for a 10-year prison term.

O'Bryan-Adaway admitted giving Michael A. Conley, 29, fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in the 400 block of Terrace Court on July 11, 2020. Authorities said the men had known each other for several years and had struggled with substance abuse.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway was charged Dec. 18, 2020, with abandonment of a corpse.

O'Bryan-Adaway warned Conley about the potency of the fentanyl capsules he gave him, according to O'Bryan-Adaway's plea agreement. Conley overdosed and died in his vehicle. After discovering Conley's dead body July 13, O'Bryan-Adaway moved Conley to the back yard and surrounded him with trash bins and folding chairs.

Sentencing for O'Bryan-Adaway is set for Jan. 12 before U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey.

O'Bryan-Adaway was sentenced last year to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to abandoning a corpse.

