Ballwin man agrees to 10-year prison term in fatal fentanyl overdose

ST. LOUIS — A Ballwin man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing fentanyl to a man who ingested the drug and died of an overdose.

Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway, 26, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that calls for a 10-year prison term.

O'Bryan-Adaway admitted giving Michael A. Conley, 29, fentanyl at O'Bryan-Adaway's home in the 400 block of Terrace Court on July 11, 2020. Authorities said the men had known each other for several years and had struggled with substance abuse.

O'Bryan-Adaway warned Conley about the potency of the fentanyl capsules he gave him, according to O'Bryan-Adaway's plea agreement. Conley overdosed and died in his vehicle. After discovering Conley's dead body July 13, O'Bryan-Adaway moved Conley to the back yard and surrounded him with trash bins and folding chairs.

Sentencing for O'Bryan-Adaway is set for Jan. 12 before U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey.

O'Bryan-Adaway was sentenced last year to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to abandoning a corpse.