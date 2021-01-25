Ballwin man charged with punching officer in scuffle over gun

BALLWIN — A man arguing with his mother was furious Friday when a Ballwin police officer arrived at their home, then punched the officer and tried to take his gun in a scuffle, authorities said.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged Jacob Nobles Goring with third-degree assault of a special victim, in this case a police officer. Goring, 26, lives in the 200 block of Aspen Village Drive. He was being held Monday in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.

Goring's 54-year-old mother called police Friday about a domestic dispute. She suffered a minor hand injury, said Ballwin police Officer Scott Stephens.

An officer came to the home on Aspen Village Drive and was confronted in the doorway by Goring in a "violent outburst," police said. Goring allegedly hit the officer several times in the face and wrestled the officer to the ground in the front yard, police said.

During the scuffle, Goring tried but failed to get the officer's gun from the holster, police said. Other officers arrived and arrested Goring.

Stephens said the officer wore a body camera but it was knocked out almost immediately after he was hit by Goring, and it landed inside the residence.