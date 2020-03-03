Ballwin man charged with threatening members of University City church

UNIVERSITY CITY — A Ballwin man has been charged with sending threatening text messages to members of a University City church.

Mathew R. Schmidt, 29, of the 400 block of West Orchard Avenue in Ballwin, was charged Monday with a felony count of making a terrorist threat.

Schmidt on Saturday sent a text message to members of the One Family Church at 6350 Delmar Boulevard, saying, "I'm killing everybody tomorrow" and "I'm going to the church ... and going to payback all of those (expletive) that have look (sic) down on me all these years," according to charging documents.

Police responded Saturday to provide "heightened interior and exterior surveillance and patrol of the church," charges said. Schmidt was arrested two blocks away, shortly after he sent the texts. He was unarmed.

Schmidt's criminal history includes a 2018 conviction for stealing a friend's car in Chesterfield, for which Schmidt was on parole, and a 2016 conviction for shoplifting cat flea medication from a Target store in Town & Country. He also pleaded guilty to theft charges in St. Louis County in 2013.

Bail for Schmidt in the newest case was set at $10,000 cash. Court records indicated he did not have a lawyer Tuesday.