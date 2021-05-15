Ballwin man killed in crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Bradford William Mason, 59, of Ballwin, was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police said.

The Jefferson City Police Department's communications center received a call at 3:19 a.m. of an accident on U.S. Highway 54, police said in a news release. Emergency responders found a white Ford F350 on top of the concrete highway divider.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined the truck was initially southbound on 54 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. It then crossed both southbound lanes and struck the concrete center divider.