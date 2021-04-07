Ballwin man killed on I-270 after intentionally stepping into truck's path, patrol says

UPDATED at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday with more details from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

KIRKWOOD — A man from Ballwin was killed after he intentionally stepped into the path of a truck Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Kirkwood, authorities said.

The 56-year-old man was fatally struck about 6 a.m. on southbound I-270 at Marshall Road, near Big Bend Road. The case was being handled as a suicide, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Thompson said the man had left his car on the shoulder of the highway. Then the man "intentionally stepped out in front of the truck," Thompson said.

The truck that hit him was a commercial vehicle traveling in the far right traffic lane, next to the shoulder. The truck had a forward-facing camera on its dashboard and recorded the man's movements as he intentionally walked into the truck's path, Thompson said.

Editor’s note: Evidence shows that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

