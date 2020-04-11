Ballwin man shot during carjacking

BALLWIN — A man was shot during a carjacking about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Londondary Drive, police said.

The victim, 29, was shot in his lower body. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He told police that he had talked with the people who shot him first near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Hampton Avenue in St. Louis. They later approached him when he got to a residence on Londondary, where they shot him and stole his blue Toyota Corolla.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the shooting and car theft.

