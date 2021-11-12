Ballwin settles with mother of man found dead in jail cell for $200,250

About 5 a.m., police said, a dispatcher noticed on a camera monitoring the cell that Rathmann had not moved for some time. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

His cause of death was not available. According to court documents, Karen Rathmann, who could not be reached, alleged Ballwin was liable for her son's death. Her lawyer also could not be reached.

Ballwin denied liability, according to court documents.

Ballwin City Administrator Eric Sterman provided the Post-Dispatch the amount of the settlement in response to a request under the Missouri Sunshine Law. He said the settlement is being paid by the city's insurer. He declined further comment.

Lawyers for the city and for Rathmann sought to keep the settlement confidential but Missouri's open records law says the use of public funds to pay legal settlements is public information.