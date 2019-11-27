BALLWIN — A Ballwin teenager solicited videos and images of a girl performing sex acts and then distributed them online, charges say.
Cole Walter, 17, of the 100 block of Applegate Lane, was charged Tuesday with one count of child porn possession and three counts of promoting child pornography.
Charges say that between March 31 and May 30, Walter received videos and photos from a girl engaged in sexual activity, then sent them to multiple people online.
Chesterfield police Detective Timothy Turntine said in court records that Walter is a "threat to the community" because of Walter's "persistent, coercive, threatening and mean-spirited online harassment of a number of minors."
"There are endless minors with online profiles whom defendant could victimize," Turntine wrote.
Bail for Walter was set at $200,000, cash only. He was not in custody Wednesday, and a jail photo of him was not available.