BALLWIN — A woman who barricaded herself inside a home Monday afternoon after exchanging gunfire with police has died.

The woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of her home in the 100 block of Cascade Terrace Drive.

Police identified her as Janet Rabe, 51, of the 100 block of Cascade Terrace Drive.

The situation began at 12:30 p.m. Monday when Ballwin police tried to pull over Rabe as she was driving, after reports that she had "flourished her weapon," according to St. Louis County police.

She drove off, and police did not immediately pursue her. About an hour later, another Ballwin officer tried to pull her over, but Rabe refused to stop, flashed her gun and struck a police vehicle with her car.

Rabe then drove home. Officers tried to speak with her there, but she fired at them, prompting them to fire back. No one was hit.

Rabe then barricaded herself inside the home.

Officers evacuated residents along the 100 block of Cascade Terrace Drive in Ballwin, near the intersection of Big Bend and Ries roads.

Police entered shortly afterward and found Rabe had shot herself.

