Barnhart man accused of animal abuse gets 10-year prison term for federal gun charge

ST. LOUIS — A Barnhart man accused of throwing a dachshund from his car last year was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis on an unrelated federal gun charge.

Paul "Paco" Garcia, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry as part of a plea agreement. Garcia was indicted after a September 2018 stop for speeding when a Jefferson County police officer found a revolver in Garcia's glove compartment. Garcia had been under investigation for methamphetamine trafficking at the time. A baseball bat and a bag containing metal knuckles and .38-caliber bullets were found.

Garcia also was arrested in February 2019 after his fingerprints were matched to electrical tape used to tie the legs and muzzle of the dog, which was found in a ditch. The dachshund survived.

Garcia told officers he tied up the dog after he found him under his car because he thought the dog was associated with law enforcement and was spying on him.

Charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action in that case are pending in Jefferson County Circuit Court.