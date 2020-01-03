Barnhart man accused of animal abuse pleads guilty to federal gun charge

ST. LOUIS — A Barnhart man could face up to 10 years in prison after admitting he had a gun even though he's a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Paul Garcia, 40, was indicted on a federal gun charge after a September 2018 traffic stop, when a Jefferson County police officer pulled him over for speeding and discovered a revolver. At the time, law enforcement had been investigating Garcia on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Court records show Garcia previously had been convicted and incarcerated on drug and domestic abuse charges.

Garcia was also arrested in February 2019 after his fingerprints were matched to electrical tape used to tie up a dog that was found in a ditch. Garcia told officers he tied the dog up after he found him under his car because he thought the dog was associated with law enforcement and was spying on him.