Barnhart man arrested in August assault of woman
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police have arrested a Barnhart man in connection with an Aug. 7 attack.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced Monday that Adam Pillow, 40, was taken into custody Friday in the 3700 block of Richardson Road. Deputies had been working with Arnold police to track down Pillow.

Pillow was charged Aug. 12 with an attack five days earlier of a woman in the 2100 block of Elm Drive in Arnold. Police said Pillow struck a woman in the head with a handgun, causing the gun to fire a single shot. She suffered injuries to her neck and ear, police said.

Pillow is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is jailed without bond.

Sports