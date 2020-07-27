You are the owner of this article.
Barnhart man killed in head-on collision on I-55 in Jefferson County
A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday on Interstate 55 near Pevely, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

The patrol said Shane Bird, of Barnhart, was driving  north on the interstate about 11:30 p.m. when the front of his Toyota Solara was struck by a Jeep Renegade driving south in a northbound lane. 

Bird was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Brandon Kile, 27, of Parkville, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to the Highway Patrol.

