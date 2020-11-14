Bartolino’s threatens lawsuit over St. Louis County coronavirus restrictions

“I’m a little miffed by this whole thing, that Sam Page closed only restaurants down and everyone else can be open like in Jefferson County and St. Charles and even the city can be open for restaurants,” Harris said.

Harris said he had to lay off his almost 20 employees during the first shutdown in March. He brought them back after he received a federal Paycheck Protection Loan and restrictions lifted in May. The summer worked out all right, he said, because he was able to expand the restaurant’s patio onto the parking lot. But he’s not so confident with the approaching winter and a four-week ban on indoor dining.

Outdoor space heaters are near impossible to find now, and they can cost $20 each to fuel per night, Harris said. “Nobody wants to sit outside and try to eat in the cold.”

The Saracino family owns four restaurants, but only its St. Louis County restaurant on South Lindbergh Boulevard is subject to the indoor dining ban. Its Bartolino’s Osteria and two Chris’s Pancake House locations are in St. Louis, and Mayor Lyda Krewson has not opted to bar indoor dining. Though cases are spiking throughout the Midwest, Krewson has said lower infection rates in the city mean indoor dining bans aren’t yet necessary.