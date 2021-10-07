‘Basketball Wives’ reality show cast member facing fraud charges in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman who appeared on the "Basketball Wives LA" reality show has been indicted on federal fraud charges in St. Louis, prosecutors said Thursday.

Brittish Cierrah Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 22 on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft. She was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to those charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis the same day, court records show.

Prosecutors say Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions. In 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors said. The owners of the checks were unaware of the deposits, prosecutors said. She also falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers, prosecutors said.