Bayer executive dies after crash on Interstate 270

St. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bayer Crop Science executive died Friday from injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 270.

Mauricio Amore Ferreira, 47, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at Mercy St. Louis Friday, about two days after he was injured in a crash on I-270 northbound near Creve Coeur, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Amore Ferreira was driving a 2015 Mercedes sedan on the highway just north of Clayton Road about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday with two passengers in the car, men ages 40 and 41.

When the Mercedes attempted to change lanes, a driver of a 2016 Kia Optima heading the same direction collided with the rear of the vehicle causing the Mercedes to hit the highway's concrete median, according to the highway patrol.

The Kia also spun off the road and into a ditch, the highway patrol said.

Amore Ferreira died two days later. One of his passengers, the 40-year-old man, was also seriously injured in the crash.

Amore Ferreira got a degree in industrial engineering at Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia before beginning a nearly 20-year career at Monsanto in the late '90s where he did work focusing on Latin American and Indonesian markets, according to his professional LinkedIn page.