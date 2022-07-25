Bear shooting in Washington County triggers investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY— Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed Monday they are investigating after a bear was fatally shot last week in Washington County.
The shooting happened on Thursday, and the deceased male bear's carcass is in evidence, according to Dan Zarlenga of the MDC.
Authorities asks anyone with information to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111, or the MDC St. Louis Regional office at 636-441-4554.
From staff reports
