Bel-Ridge man charged in St. Louis County homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Bel-Ridge man with murdering another man in north St. Louis County last week.

Argentry J. Brown, 19, of the 3100 block of Thelma Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Julius Gleghorn. Gleghorn, 21, of the 700 block of Bellarmine Lane in Florissant, was found shot to death about 8:20 p.m. near Larimore Road and Reale Avenue.

Brown was the driver of a vehicle at a gas station in north St. Louis County and had two others in his vehicle, charging documents said. After Glegorn pulled into the gas station to fill up his vehicle, Brown and the two others waited in Brown's vehicle behind the gas station for Gleghorn to pay and drive off.

Brown's vehicle chased after Gleghorn, and shots were fired from Brown's vehicle hitting Gleghorn twice, charges said. Gleghorn crashed into a tree, was taken to a hospital and died.

A judge set Brown's bail at $500,000 cash-only. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Gleghorn had a pending assault case in St. Louis County. He was charged in 2020 with firing a rifle into a car on June 3, 2020, and hitting a 5-year-old boy in the leg.