Bel Ridge man faces murder charge after man he shot in downtown St. Charles dies

ST. CHARLES — A Bel Ridge man's charges were upgraded from assault to second-degree murder after a man he shot last month in St. Charles died on Saturday.

Police say Marcell Foster, 26, of Bel Ridge, shot LaRico Martin, 32, around 11 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of North Main Street.

St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said Martin died Saturday. He did not say where Martin lived.

Foster pleaded not guilty to the murder and armed criminal action charges, and his next court date is listed as Jan. 12. His attorney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

