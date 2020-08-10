Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged in deadly motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was intoxicated when his vehicle rear-ended a motorcyclist last year at a stop light in St. Louis, according to criminal charges.

Larenz D. Kirksey, 25, of the 1200 block of Garwood Drive, was charged Saturday with one felony count of DWI-causing the death of another.

Police and charges say Kirksey failed to stop for a red light and struck Gregory Spann's motorcycle shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 3700 block of Union Boulevard at Sacramento Avenue. Spann, 35, died at the scene.

Kirksey was ordered held without bail. He was not in custody Monday and did not yet have a lawyer.

