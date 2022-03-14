 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged in Northwoods homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was charged Saturday in a July 2021 homicide in Northwoods.

Ezell Caves III, 24, of the 1200 block of Hoyt Drive, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and making a false report in the July 6, 2021, shooting death of Darryl Franks.

Ezell Caves III

Ezell Caves III was charged March 12, 2022, in the July 2021 homicide of Darryl Franks.

Franks, 34, of the Spanish Lake area, was found fatally shot about 9:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive. 

A nearby home security camera recorded Caves standing over Franks with two guns in his hands, charges said. Caves later called police to report he had been shot in a separate incident but police said that was false.

Caves later told police he and Franks were at a nearby park where they were involved in an armed robbery and shootout, charges said. Caves and Franks were hit in the shootout; Franks died.

A judge set Caves' bail at $200,000 cash. Caves did not yet have a lawyer.

