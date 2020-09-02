Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged in two shooting deaths in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was charged Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two people during a home invasion Monday in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Sturgeon Stewart, 49, of the 9400 block of Jaros Court, was charged with 12 felony counts, including first- and second-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and assault. One murder charge is for a victim of the home invasion; the other, police say, is for Stewart's accomplice.

The killings happened about 8:45 a.m. Monday after police say Stewart and Floyd Willis forced their way into a home in the 6300 block of Stratford Avenue and bound with zip ties and pistol-whipped the residents.

During the break-in, the pair exchanged gunfire with Roy Griffin, charges say. Willis and Griffin both died. Their ages were not available.

Charges claim Stewart is legally responsible for Willis' death because the two men were committing felonies when Willis died.