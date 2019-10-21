BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS —A St. Louis County man is facing two criminal charges after shooting a teen he says was trying to break into his vehicles, court records show.
Charles Bams, 41, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
A Bellefontaine Neighbors officer wrote in a probable cause statement that on Oct. 14, Bams saw a group of teens breaking into his vehicles.
The teens ran, and Bams shot at the group while they ran away, hitting one of the teens in the thigh, according to the officer's statement.
Bams was charged the next day.
No attorney is currently listed for Bams, who is due to appear in court Nov. 25.
The St. Louis County prosecutor's office did not respond to questions about the status of the teen who was shot and whether any of the teens had been charged.