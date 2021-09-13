Bellefontaine Neighbors man forced girl to drink urine, sleep in garage, charges say

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A man forced a girl in his family to drink his urine before forcing her to sleep in the garage for two days without food or water, authorities said.

Aaron D. Lawson, 29, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court Sunday with a felony count of child abuse.

Charges say that in April and May of 2020, a girl in Lawson's home accidently took Lawson's Red Bull energy drink from the refrigerator and drank it. He became angry, urinated in the can and then threatened to beat the girl with a belt unless she drank his urine.

Lawson then forced her to say in the garage without blankets, food or water for two days, charges said. The girl's mother had to sneak food to her without Lawson's knowledge.

Charges did not disclose the relationship of Lawson and the girl but said they live in the same home. A judge ordered Lawson held without bail.

