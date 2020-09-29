Bellefontaine Neighbors man shot at neighbor at St. Louis homicide scene, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A second man was charged Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday in St. Louis that followed a minor car crash.

Derrell E. Moore, 22, of the 1200 block of Bluegrass Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. After police say another man, Deion Whalen, 23, fatally shot Victoria McBee in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue using an assault rifle, Moore fired a handgun at a man standing on a porch at the time McBee was killed. The man on the porch wasn't hit but returned fire.

Police found McBee, 34, lying in the street about 2:40 p.m. with a gunshot to the eye. An ambulance took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to charges, a relative of McBee and someone else had been in a minor car crash on the block and were trying to resolve a dispute peacefully when Whalen, who was not involved in the crash, approached the scene.