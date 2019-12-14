BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The parents of two young boys have been charged with endangering the welfare of children after their 4-year-old was found walking in the neighborhood wearing only pajamas and loafers.
Police said the temperature was around 35 degrees when the boy was discovered at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Vandesha Lee, 31, and Charles Vaughn, 30, of the 1100 block of Bosworth Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, have been charged in the incident.
The children, 4 and 2, were left home alone in a bedroom, according to the police report. Lee admitted to police that she knew the 4-year-old could unlock the front door, and that she had attempted to keep the children in the bedroom by placing a towel at the top of the door, the report said.
Neighbors found the 4-year-old and called police. The boy could not provide his name or address. Meanwhile, Vaughn had arrived at the home and found the older boy missing. He began searching for the child when he encountered an officer who told him of a lost boy.
Believing the boy to be his, Vaughn drove to the police station. There he admitted that he had just left the 2-year-old unattended to get there, police said.