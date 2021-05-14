Belleville man accused of critically injuring 3-month-old son

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was accused Thursday of abusing his 3-month-old son who is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Caleb E. Manwell, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child younger than 1.

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday night to Memorial Hospital Belleville to investigate potential child abuse of a baby.

Investigators determined Manwell was the last person with the baby before the child was hurt, according to a sheriff's department statement.

The child was evaluated and sent to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis with life-threatening injuries. The child is still hospitalized, authorities say.

Manwell's bond was set at $500,000, and he remains in custody.

Officials said additional charges could be added if the child's condition changes.