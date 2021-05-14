 Skip to main content
Belleville man accused of critically injuring 3-month-old son
BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was accused Thursday of abusing his 3-month-old son who is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Caleb E. Manwell, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child younger than 1. 

Caleb E. Manwell

Caleb E. Manwell, 20, was charged with two counts of child abuse Thursday. His 3-month-old son is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday night to Memorial Hospital Belleville to investigate potential child abuse of a baby. 

Investigators determined Manwell was the last person with the baby before the child was hurt, according to a sheriff's department statement. 

The child was evaluated and sent to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis with life-threatening injuries. The child is still hospitalized, authorities say. 

Manwell's bond was set at $500,000, and he remains in custody. 

Officials said additional charges could be added if the child's condition changes. 

