Belleville man accused of critically injuring 3-month-old son

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was accused Thursday of abusing his 3-month-old son who is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Caleb E. Manwell, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child younger than 1.
St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday night to Memorial Hospital Belleville to investigate potential child abuse of a baby.
Investigators determined Manwell was the last person with the baby before the child was hurt, according to a sheriff's department statement.
The child was evaluated and sent to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis with life-threatening injuries. The child is still hospitalized, authorities say.
Manwell's bond was set at $500,000, and he remains in custody.
Officials said additional charges could be added if the child's condition changes.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.