GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old Belleville man was charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a St. Louis man.
Willie Lee Matthews Jr., of the 100 block of Lauren Circle in Belleville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
He is accused of shooting Charles Cooper, 23, of St. Louis, multiple times on Nov. 3 in the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue, a residential street in Granite City.
Granite City police were first called to the scene about 2:45 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and took Cooper to a hospital. He died after extensive treatment, police said.
Matthews was taken into custody and is being held at the Madison County Jail without bail, police said.