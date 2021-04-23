Belleville man charged in Lewis Place neighborhood homicide

St. Louis police officers investigate a homicide scene in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood, where a man in his 30s was found shot to death on Monday, April 19, 2021. A dog remained beside the man and was helped from the scene by city animal control workers. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police officers speak to residents of the McMillan Manor apartments while working a homicide scene in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood, where a man in his 30s was found shot to death on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A dog is removed from the scene where a man was found shot to death in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood on Monday, April 19, 2021. The dog remained beside the man as police erected barriers around his body and was later taken to a neighbor by city animal control workers. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A dog is removed from scene where a man was found shot to death in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood on Monday, April 19, 2021. The dog remained beside the man as police erected barriers around his body and was later taken to a neighbor by city animal control workers. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at 12:50 p.m. Friday with charges against suspect.
ST. LOUIS — A Belleville man was charged Friday with fatally shooting another man Monday night in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.
Darius J. Meeks, 32, of the 200 block of San Mateo Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Anthony Bruce, who was found shot to death about 6:55 a.m. in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue.
Meeks and Bruce, 31, had known each other for more than a decade and had been partying with others Monday night at Bruce's home, charges say. After an altercation, the others were told to leave and Meeks "snuck out of the victim's house" to Meeks' car.
Bruce approached Meeks' car to talk as Meeks drove away, charges say. Meeks then made a U-turn, rolled down his rear passenger side window and shot Bruce twice, charges say. The killing was recorded by surveillance cameras. Minutes later, Meeks crashed the car and abandoned it.
Police responding to the crash found bullet casings, Meeks' identification and a gun box in the trunk of the car, charges say.
Meeks told police he shot Bruce, according to the charging documents.
