Belleville man charged in Lewis Place neighborhood homicide

UPDATED at 12:50 p.m. Friday with charges against suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A Belleville man was charged Friday with fatally shooting another man Monday night in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.

Darius J. Meeks, 32, of the 200 block of San Mateo Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Anthony Bruce, who was found shot to death about 6:55 a.m. in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue.

Meeks and Bruce, 31, had known each other for more than a decade and had been partying with others Monday night at Bruce's home, charges say. After an altercation, the others were told to leave and Meeks "snuck out of the victim's house" to Meeks' car.

Bruce approached Meeks' car to talk as Meeks drove away, charges say. Meeks then made a U-turn, rolled down his rear passenger side window and shot Bruce twice, charges say. The killing was recorded by surveillance cameras. Minutes later, Meeks crashed the car and abandoned it.